Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  9 dead as jeep crashes into tractor in Bihar's Khagaria

9 dead as jeep crashes into tractor in Bihar's Khagaria

Livemint

A fatal collision in Bihar's Khagaria district claims nine lives, including three children.

Several were injured as a car collided with a tractor in Khagaria district. (Photo: ANI)

Nine individuals, among them three children were killed in a collision between their jeep and a tractor in Bihar's Khagaria district on Monday morning, police informed.

“Six people were also injured in the accident that happened around 6.30 am near a petrol pump on National Highway 31 in Pasraha area," PTI reported police as saying.

"Those who were travelling in the jeep were returning from a wedding when the accident happened. The tractor was overloaded," a police officer said.

The injured persons were admitted to a nearby health centre, he said.

The deceased were identified as Gautam Thakur (32), Monu Kumar (7), Aman Kumar (25), Bunty Kumar, Anshu Kumar (23), Paltu Thakur (50), Dilo Kimar (10), Prakash Singh and Dharmendra Sharma. All of them were in the jeep, police said.

Superintendent of Police Chandan Kushwaha said, "An investigation is underway. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem examinations."

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.