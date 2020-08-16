Subscribe
Home >News >India >9 deaths, 1,102 more coronavirus cases in Telangana
Telangana, Health Minister Etela Rajender visits COVID Hospital at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Sunday.

9 deaths, 1,102 more coronavirus cases in Telangana

1 min read . 03:07 PM IST ANI

The total number of cases in Telangana stands at 91,361, including 22,542 active cases, 68,126 recovered cases and 693 deaths

TELANGANA : As many as 1,102 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths were reported from Telangana, according to the bulletin by the state's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

1,930 more people infected with the virus have been recovered.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 91,361, including 22,542 active cases, 68,126 recovered cases and 693 deaths.

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India informed that India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

