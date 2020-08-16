9 deaths, 1,102 more coronavirus cases in Telangana

9 deaths, 1,102 more coronavirus cases in Telangana1 min read . 03:07 PM IST
The total number of cases in Telangana stands at 91,361, including 22,542 active cases, 68,126 recovered cases and 693 deaths
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The total number of cases in Telangana stands at 91,361, including 22,542 active cases, 68,126 recovered cases and 693 deaths
TELANGANA : As many as 1,102 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths were reported from Telangana, according to the bulletin by the state's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.
As many as 1,102 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths were reported from Telangana, according to the bulletin by the state's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.
1,930 more people infected with the virus have been recovered.
1,930 more people infected with the virus have been recovered.
The total number of cases in the state stands at 91,361, including 22,542 active cases, 68,126 recovered cases and 693 deaths.
Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India informed that India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated