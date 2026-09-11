9 dies including 3 children in road accident in Maharashtra’s Bhandara; Ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh announced

A total of nine, including six women and three children from Chhattisgarh, were killed in a deadly accident between a truck and a Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) in Bhandara district of Maharashtra. The collision took place early on Friday.

Road accident in Bhandara According to police, the accident occurred at 3:31 am on the Lakhni-Sakoli lane of National Highway 53, between Manegaon and Pimpalgaon in Lakhni taluka.

"A Bolero crashed into an Eicher truck. Nine occupants of the Bolero, six women and three children, were killed in the accident. The victims were coming to Nagpur from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur via National Highway 53," said a police official, as reported by news agency PTI.

14 injured Meanwhile, 14 people have been injured, police added.

Three others injured were shifted to Sakoli Sub-District Hospital, reported ANI. Police interacted with the victims at the hospital.

Several visuals from the spot have surfaced online.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai announces ex gratia of ₹ 5 lakh After the accident, the Chhattisgarh government has announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Additionally, ₹50,000 will be given to each of those injured.

Taking to X, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai wrote in a post, "Instructions have been issued to provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the next of kin of the Chhattisgarh citizens who died in the road accident in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, and ₹50,000 each to the injured".

As per the latest update, a team from the Chhattisgarh government reached Bhandara. The team is said to be coordinating with the Maharashtra government and local administration. It is aimed at facilitating medical treatment for the injured and assisting the affected families, added CM Deo.

"The Chhattisgarh government team has reached Bhandara and is engaged in coordinating with the Maharashtra government and local administration for the treatment of the injured and assistance to the affected families. Appropriate arrangements are being ensured in Nagpur for the better treatment of those seriously injured."

"In this difficult time, the Chhattisgarh government stands with full sensitivity alongside the affected families, and every possible assistance will be provided to them," he added.