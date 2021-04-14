Mumbai: With the covid-19 pandemic introducing significant changes within companies, nine in 10 firms plan to fill open roles in their organizations internally, says the latest LinkedIn Future of Talent Report, 2021.

The professional networking platform surveyed 500 companies in India wherein HR managers agreed that their department will now play a key role in helping organizations streamline businesses, shape strategy, and hire more efficiently, even beyond covid-19.

"In 2020, the rate of attrition increased 1.5 times in India as employees battled long shifts while working remotely. As signals of a second wave accentuate India’s remote working needs, the report shows that HR will play an even bigger role in determining the future of talent," the report said.

According to the report, upskilling will be core to the talent strategy, and trends such as internal mobility, data-led hiring decisions, and improving employee experience will be in focus for employers in 2021.

“In 2021, India will see more companies merge roles, upskill their employees, and hire internally to maximize business growth without expanding operational costs. Data-led hiring practices will also play a critical role in helping companies engage with their employees, attract the right talent, and hire more effectively in 2021," says Ruchee Anand, Director - Talent and Learning Solutions, India at Linkedin.

The report said seven in 10 companies in India hire internally to gain an insider’s perspective or a sense of progress. And in doing so, the top three skills that companies in India look for are good communication, problem-solving skills, and time management.

To keep pace with today’s rapidly digitizing business needs, companies are also keen to upgrade the capabilities of their workforce, with 95% of companies dedicating learning and development programs to help employees learn new skills and prepare for the future, the report highlights.

Many companies in India are also leaning on data analytics to tap into relevant talent pools when hiring today. LinkedIn’s research shows that 91% of companies in India use data to make informed talent-hiring decisions, while 53% frequently use data to map skills with open position requirements.

To make remote hiring even more efficient, 9 in 10 companies are also merging roles to reduce talent acquisition costs today. HR professionals are also encouraging companies to prioritize employee experience and keep their remote staff engaged today. In fact, more than 8 in 10 (85%) companies in India are already holding more engagement activities to keep employees inspired and connected with their teams despite working in isolation.

