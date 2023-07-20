9 killed, 10 injured in Ahmedabad road accident; Gujarat CM announces ex-gratia

As many as nine people lost their lives when a speeding car ploughed into a crowd gathered at an accident site on a bridge in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Thursday, said police, adding that 10 others have also been injured in the accident.

They said that a constable and a Home Guard jawan who reached the spot after the first accident of a collision involving two vehicles were among those killed in the incident, according to a report published by the news agency PTI. The accident took place at around 1 am at ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway in the Satellite area of the city when the Jaguar car moving at a very high speed ploughed into a crowd gathered there, the police said. Satellite police station inspector K Y Vyas said, “At around 1 am, a Thar (SUV) collided with a truck at ISKCON Bridge on SG Highway. After receiving information about the accident, local traffic police and a Home Guard jawan reached the spot to manage the traffic and handle the situation."

“Out of curiosity, several bystanders also gathered at the spot to check what had happened. When they were on the bridge, a speeding Jaguar car rammed into the crowd, killing five persons on the spot, while four persons died during treatment," Vyas said.

The official said that the cab driver, Tathya Patel, was also admitted to a private hospital as he too received injuries. Sources said that the angry bystanders thrashed the car driver, and a video of it was captured by a person standing below the bridge, as per PTI reports.

Neeta Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Police stated that an FIR has been registered in this connection and the cops will try their best to ensure the kin of the victims get justice.

"Nine persons were killed and 10 to 11 people were injured in the accident. It does not appear to be a case of drunk driving. But our primary investigation has revealed the speed of the Jaguar car was extremely high. Since (car driver) Tathya Patel is under treatment, we will arrest him once doctors give the go-ahead," Desai said at the Sola Civil Hospital.

Sources informed the news agency that most of the deceased and injured youth belonged to other cities and were living here as paying guests. They said that after learning about the first accident, they went on the bridge out of curiosity, and minutes later, the speeding car came from the Karnavati Club side and ran over the crowd.

The parents and other family members of the deceased reached the Sola Civil Hospital and demanded the harshest punishment for the accused. The crossroads under the ISKCON bridge is a popular hangout spot for youngsters during night hours, as they gather there to have tea and snacks.

Many people wanting to travel to other towns and cities also gather at the ISKCON crossroads to catch buses or private vehicles.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced compensation for the families of the deceased and injured in the Ahmedabad road accident.

“The accident that happened last night at ISKCON Bridge in Ahmedabad is very sad. I express my heartfelt condolences. The state government has given ₹4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured," he tweeted.

