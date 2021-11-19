9 killed in Tamil Nadu's Vellore after house collapses due to heavy rains1 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2021, 02:52 PM IST
- The fire and rescue personnel as well as the police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.
|
Listen to this article
At least 9 people died in sleep after their house collpased due to incessant rainfall in Pernambut, Vellore this morning. Deceased include four women, four children and a man.
The fire and rescue personnel as well as the police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.
The injured have been rescued, said Collector T P Kumaravel Pandian.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!