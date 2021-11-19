At least 9 people died in sleep after their house collpased due to incessant rainfall in Pernambut, Vellore this morning. Deceased include four women, four children and a man.

The fire and rescue personnel as well as the police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

The injured have been rescued, said Collector T P Kumaravel Pandian.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.