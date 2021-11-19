OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  9 killed in Tamil Nadu's Vellore after house collapses due to heavy rains
Listen to this article

At least 9 people died in sleep after their house collpased due to incessant rainfall in Pernambut, Vellore this morning. Deceased include four women, four children and a man.

The fire and rescue personnel as well as the police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

The injured have been rescued, said Collector T P Kumaravel Pandian.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout