9 killed in Tamil Nadu's Vellore after house collapses due to heavy rains

At least 9 people died in sleep after their house collpased due to incessant rainfall in Pernambut, Vellore this morning. Deceased include four women, four children and a man.

The fire and rescue personnel as well as the police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

