Nine people have died while travelling on special Shramik trains since Monday, PTI reports quoting Railway officials. Extreme heat, hunger and dehydration have added to the woes of migrant laborers returning to their home states.

The Railways officials said that many of them were patients with pre-existing health conditions who were returning home after treatment in other cities.

The nine deaths on different trains heading to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar occurred since Monday but were reported by the Railways and civil authorities in the two states on Wednesday.

A video about the toddler son tweeted by Sanjay Yadav, an aide to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and which has gone viral, shows the child walking unsteadily up to his mother's body, tugging at the blanket placed over her, and when failing to wake her up, covering his own head with it.

Ramakant Upadhyay, the Dy SP of the Government Railway Police(GRP) in Muzaffarpur, said the incident occurred on May 25 when the migrant woman was on her way to Muzaffarpur from Ahmedabad by a Shramik Special train.

He told reporters the woman, who was accompanied by her sister and brother-in-law, had died on the Madhubani-bound train.

"My sister-in-law died suddenly on the train. We did not face any problem getting food or water," the officer said, quoting the deceased's brother-in-law who he did not name.

"Few deaths have been reported in Shramik Special trains. In most of these cases, it is found that those who died are old, sick people and patients with chronic diseases, who had actually gone to big cities for medical treatment and could come back only after the Railways started these trains," said a Railways spokesperson in Delhi

