CHANDIGARH : Nine more people died due to COVID-19 in Haryana on Tuesday, taking the state's toll to 364, while 604 fresh infections pushed its case count to 27,462, according to a state health department bulletin.

Of the latest fatalities, two each were reported from Faridabad, Rohtak and Karnal districts, and one each from Jhajjar, Palwal and Panipat districts, the department's daily bulletin stated.

The fresh cases were reported from 10 districts.

Gurgaon reported the maximum number of new cases at 121, followed by 111 in Faridabad, 94 in Panipat, 55 in Ambala, 41 in Sonipat, 28 in Palwal, 19 in Jhajjar, 33 in Karnal, 19 in Panchkula and 16 in Rewari, according to the bulletin.

There are 6,164 active COVID-19 in the state at present, while 20,952 patients have been discharged after recovery.

The state's recovery rate stood at 76.29 per cent on Tuesday and the doubling rate of infections was 23 days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

