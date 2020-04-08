9 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 08 in Kerala, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Kerala to 336. Among the total people infected as on date, 70 have recovered and 2 have passed away.

Coronavirus cases in Kerala

District-wise breakup is available for 306 of the total 336 cases reported in the state. Kasargod had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 136 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Coronavirus cases in Kerala

Coronavirus cases in Kerala

Kerala's 336 cases put it at number 5 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1018, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus cases in Kerala

Coronavirus cases in Kerala

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Share Via