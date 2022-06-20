9 out of 10 Gen-X dads are concerned about their kids' college education: Study

9 out of 10 Gen-X dads are concerned about their kids' college education: Study1 min read . 12:57 PM IST
Gen-X fathers are concerned about the higher education of their children and choose to invest towards a premium or private college education for their kids, according to a study by Scripbox, a digital wealth manager.
A significant number of these dads, surveyed by Scripbax, said they tend to invest heavily in systematic investment plan or SIP for this purpose. The average amount invested by them starts from around ₹21,000 which is much higher than the average SIP amount in India (approximately ₹5000), according to the study
The insights have been drawn from data of a sample size of 14,000 investors using the Scripbox platform for wealth creation during the past year.
Most Indian fathers don’t shy away from involving their spouses and children in their financial journey. While one in five Gen-X dads have opened family accounts, 20% out of those even have a minor account for their children, revealed the data. Furthermore, some of them have added their family members as nominees to add an additional degree of security and certainty for their future.
“Right from having an adequate emergency fund in place to planning out your kids’ college education years in advance to mapping out the retirement plan, efficiency in wealth management is key to us. At Scripbox, our effort is to help them navigate their investment journeys and to support them through every important milestone in their lives," said Anup Bansal, chief business officer at Scripbox.
