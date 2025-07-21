9 showcause notices issued to Air India over 5 safety violations in last six months: Govt

During the last six months, a total of nine show cause notices have been issued to Air India in connection with five identified safety violations, Murlidhar Mohol, MoS Civil Aviation in Rajya Sabha said on Monday. He also said that enforcement action has been completed in respect of one violation.

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation was answering a question on whether any notices were issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) against Air India regarding the safety, reliability or flightworthiness of its flights.

The question also included that the MoS also mention if any notices or communication were issued by the DGCA against Air India regarding periodical maintenance, operations, or about its crew.

MoS' statement on Ahmedabad plane crash To a question regarding the reasons identified behind the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, the civil aviation minister mentioned the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report.

He also said that no adverse trend was reported in Air India's reliability during the last six months.