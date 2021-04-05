9 students test positive for Covid-19 at school in Delhi

9 students test positive for Covid-19 at school in Delhi1 min read . 08:05 PM IST
Nine students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Arya Kanya Gurukul in Rajinder Nagar in the national capital. The school has been closed till further orders
NEW DELHI : Nine students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Arya Kanya Gurukul in Rajinder Nagar in the national capital. The school has been closed till further orders.
"A sadhvi has illegally occupied this Gurukul. She was not well when she came in contact with the children. She was admitted to the hospital and only some kids were taken for the Covid-19 test. There were 130 children in the Gurukul," Acharya, Arya Kanya Gurukul, Rajinder Nagar said.
Amid the ongoing "fourth wave" in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the severity of the cases is comparatively lower as compared to the previous three waves of the disease.
Delhi has so far reported 6,76,414 COVID-19 cases and 11,081 related deaths. The national capital currently has 13982 active cases.
