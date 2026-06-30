9 years of GST: Centre highlights tax reforms, MSME benefits and GST 2.0 changes

Nine years after the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Centre on Tuesday said the indirect tax regime has played a key role in creating a unified national market by advancing the vision of “One Nation, One Tax”. The government said GST has steadily evolved through policy reforms, digital initiatives and stronger cooperation between the Centre and states, making the tax system more efficient and business-friendly.

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In an official statement marking 9 years since GST was introduced on 1 July 2017, the government noted that the tax regime has undergone continuous improvements, with the Next-Generation GST reforms of 2025 further streamlining the tax structure through lower rates, expanded exemptions, and simplified compliance procedures.

Also Read | Govt extends deadline for filing appeals before GSTAT — check new due date

GST replaced a complex web of 17 indirect taxes and 13 cesses, bringing them under a single taxation framework. Before its implementation, India's indirect tax system comprised multiple central and state levies, leading to varying tax rates and compliance requirements across the country.

“The launch of Goods & Services Tax (GST) on 1 July 2017 marked a historic achievement in India’s reform journey. The principle of “One Nation, One Tax” has now become a reality, helping India move towards an integrated tax system,” the official statement said.

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“Over the past nine years, GST has strengthened India’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat’. It has brought transparency, accountability and economic growth through rationalised tax rates and standardised procedures.”

GST 2.0 ushers in the next phase of reforms The government said the 56th GST Council meeting approved the Next-Generation GST reforms aimed at reducing the tax burden on consumers while simplifying procedures for businesses. The revised tax rates and exemptions came into force on 22 September 2025.

Described as GST 2.0, the reforms represent the next phase of India's indirect tax overhaul and are expected to strengthen economic growth while making the GST framework more transparent and easier to navigate.

Key features of the GST framework According to the government, GST introduced several structural changes that fundamentally transformed India's indirect taxation system.

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One of its defining features is that the tax is levied on the supply of goods and services, replacing the earlier system in which taxes were imposed separately on manufacturing, sales, and services.

GST also functions as a destination-based consumption tax, meaning tax revenue is collected by the state where goods or services are ultimately consumed rather than where they are produced.

The tax applies to nearly all goods and services across the country, with alcoholic liquor intended for human consumption excluded from its ambit. The government also noted that GST has brought greater uniformity by introducing common tax rates nationwide, while adding that five specified goods can be brought under GST whenever approved by the GST Council.

The GST Council continues to play a central role in guiding policy decisions and ensuring the smooth implementation of the tax regime across states.

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Measures introduced to support MSMEs The Centre also highlighted several initiatives introduced over the years to reduce the compliance burden on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups and small taxpayers.

From April 2019, the GST registration threshold for suppliers of goods was increased from ₹20 lakh to ₹40 lakh, allowing more small businesses to remain outside the tax net.

The turnover limit under the Composition Scheme, which enables eligible small taxpayers to pay GST at a fixed rate based on turnover instead of following the regular tax structure, was also enhanced from ₹75 lakh to ₹1.5 crore, excluding certain special category states.

In 2020, the government introduced the Quarterly Return Monthly Payment (QRMP) Scheme, allowing businesses with an annual turnover of up to ₹5 crore to file GST returns every quarter while continuing monthly tax payments.

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To further simplify compliance, taxpayers with no business transactions during a tax period were allowed to submit NIL GST returns through SMS, eliminating the need for online filing in such cases.

The government maintained that the GST regime has continued to evolve over the past nine years through regular policy refinements, digitalisation and stakeholder feedback, making tax administration more streamlined while promoting greater ease of doing business across the country.

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Deadline for GSTAT Appeals Extended Separately, the government announced an extension of the deadline for filing appeals before the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) under Sections 112(1) and 112(3) of the GST Act.

The last date has now been extended to 31 July 2026, from the earlier deadline of 30 June 2026, as notified last year.

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According to the government, the extension follows representations from various stakeholders who reported technical issues caused by a surge in filings on the GSTAT portal as the earlier deadline approached.

Taxpayers have been advised not to wait until the final date and to submit their appeals well in advance to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.

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