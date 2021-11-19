Noting that 90% equipment of the country's defence requirements will be made in India soon, Union Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said, “Defence Ministry is continuously working to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of 'Self-reliant India."

"I want to assure the country that the day will come soon when 90 per cent of equipment of the country's defence requirements will be made in India," Singh said in Jhansi

"Defence Ministry is continuously working in mission mode to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of 'Self-reliant India'. At one time 65 to 70 per cent of the defence material in the country was being imported from outside. Today the picture has changed and we are buying 65 per cent of the defence items from India itself," he noted.

"Works are being started to strengthen the defence resolution, which is related to Uttar Pradesh. DRDO already has two laboratories in Uttar Pradesh. It is now proposed to open a Defence Technology and Testing Centre," Singh added.

Ealier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and other indigenously manufactured defence equipment to Indian Air Force.

He also handed over an advanced electronic warfare system 'Shakti' to the Indian Navy.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor project worth ₹400 crores. He also launched the NCC Alumni Association in the city and became its first member during the culmination event of 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv'.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.