With the country's Covid vaccination count crossing 140 crore milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that 90% of the Indians have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. And, roughly 60% of them are fully vaccinated, he added.

During his Saturday's address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Realising the seriousness of Covid-19, today more than 141 crore doses have been administered in India. More than 90% eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Over 61% of the nation's population have received both doses of Covid-19".

Several states, particularly the ones that are tourism centers, have achieved the target of 100% single-dose vaccinations, the PM added.

According to the union health ministry's data, India's Covid vaccination coverage has achieved 141.32 Crore (141,32,78,598) so far. Of these, 83,53,66,823 have received single shot and 57,79,11,775 are fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, PM Modi expanded the country's Covid vaccination drive by including children between 15 and 18 years of age from January 3. He also announced that the vaccine's booster dose would be offered as a "precaution" to health workers, Front Line Workers, and those 60 years and above with comorbidities starting January 10.

The Prime Minister said that the move to provide vaccination to children in the 15-18 age group is likely to aid in education normalization in schools and will reduce the worry of the parents with school-going children.

Referring to the Omicron infections in India, the Prime Minister urged people not to panic and to follow precautions such as masks and washing hands repeatedly.

He assured that nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine will be available for vaccination soon in the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India's fight against coronavirus has, from the very beginning, "based on scientific principles, scientific consultation and the scientific method" and noted that the 11-month vaccine campaign has brought relief and normalcy to the everyday lives of the countrymen.

