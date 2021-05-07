OPEN APP
90 lakh Covid vaccine doses still with states, to receive 10 lakh more in 3 days: Govt

More than 90 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and they will receive over 10 lakh more vaccine doses within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Centre has so far provided more than 17.35 crore (17,35,07,770) vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,44,77,100 doses, according to official data made available at 8 am.

"More than 90 lakh (90,30,670) COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to armed forces," the ministry said.

"Furthermore, more than 10 lakh (10,25,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days," it said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

