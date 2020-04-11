RAJASTHAN : 90 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 11 in Rajasthan, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan to 553. Among the total people infected as on date, 21 have recovered and 3 have passed away.

Rajasthan now has 553 total cases of Covid-19

District-wise breakup is available for 421 of the total 553 cases reported in the state. Jaipur had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 170 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Jaipur had the highest number of cases with 170 confirmed cases at last available count.

24 districts in Rajasthan have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Rajasthan's 553 cases put it at number 4 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1574, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.