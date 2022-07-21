90% of investors prefer using online investment platforms: Survey

90% of investors prefer using online investment platforms: Survey2 min read . 02:17 PM IST
- Despite the growing popularity of index funds among do-it-yourself investors, most respondents, 66%, still invest in growth funds
Nine out of 10 Indians prefer investing through online investment platforms, as per a survey by Kuvera, a Sebi-registered investment advisory firm.
With a flurry of online investment platforms now available, investors prefer those over investing offline through a broker or a distributor. Direct investment via websites of asset management companies was preferred by nearly 7% of respondents, while only 3% preferred investing offline through a broker.
The survey comprised a list of eight questions in which as many as 5,559 people participated. There were as many as 528 women respondents. Among all survey participants, 46.78% fell in the age group of 25-35, while 25.52% were in the 36-43 age bracket. The rest were below 25 years of age or 44 and above.
Region-specific trends showcase ‘financial goals’ hold supreme for people in Chennai (62%) and Hyderabad (52%), while growing wealth appeals to most in Delhi (61 per cent), Ahmedabad (55.31%), Bengaluru (53.54%), Kolkata (52.94%) and Mumbai (52.63%). The concept of goal-based investing resonates with the survey participants. As many as 4,578 out of 5,559 respondents accorded it a value between seven and nine on a scale of one to nine. As many as 2,568 people marked it nine, as per the survey.
Another interesting insight is that despite the growing popularity of index funds among do-it-yourself (DIY) investors, most respondents (6 out of 10 – 66%) still invest in growth funds. Only 1 in four (25%) said they invest in index funds, 2% in international funds and 4% in sector funds and value funds.
The survey participants were well aware of the difference between direct and regular plans. A whopping 88% invest in direct plans of mutual funds that are cheaper than their regular counterparts when it comes to the expense ratio.
The respondents are not just mutual fund investors. They invest in the stock market directly. Out of 5,559 participants, 4,197 invest in the stock market, while 774 stay away from it. About 600-odd participants haven’t invested so far but are looking to start soon. Looking region-wise, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune top the chart, with over 80% of respondents investing in the stock market, as per the survey.
In an encouraging trend, 60% of survey participants are doing a SIP of over ₹10,000 and above in mutual funds. This shows young India is not just a saver. They are investing a decent amount to secure their future. Region-wise, Bengaluru is an outlier where a whopping 73% of respondents said that they invest more than ₹10,000 through SIP.
