Nearly 90 passengers travelling on the Bharat Gaurav Yatra Special package train from Chennai to Palitana in Gujarat suffered food poisoning Tuesday night allegedly after consuming meals onboard procured privately, reported PTI

The Bharat Gaurav Yatra special train, privately booked by a group for a religious function, was on way to Palitana in Gujarat made an emergency stoppage at the Pune railway station after passengers complained of stomach pain, vomiting, dizziness, and diarrhoea, Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure told the news agency.

"Around 80 to 90 passengers from a coach complained of food poisoning between Solapur and Pune. They complained of stomach pain, nausea, loose motions and headache," the official said.

"At the Pune station, three medical teams- a team of 15 railway doctors and staff, a second team including 13 private doctors and staff and eight NGO staff were attended. Four chief health inspectors are also working to provide them medical attention," ANI reported quoting the Railway PRO.

The train arrived at Pune Platform no 2 at 11.27 pm on Tuesday and departed at 12.29 am. In coach no. B-11 some passengers having vomiting, stomach pain, loose motion, were attended by team of doctors, a statement read.

As per the Railway PRO, the food was not supplied by railways or IRCTC staff, but was procured privately, Manaspure said.

As per the Ministry of Railways, a private player is operating the service. The ministry will take action against the company, ANI reported citing the sources.

Manaspure said all the 90 passengers were given treatment and are in normal condition after treatment. No hospitalization was required, they all continued their journey further on the same train.

"The train departed after 50 minutes. The condition of all the passengers was stable," he added.

