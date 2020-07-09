A 90-year-old man and his 87 year old wife, both of whom have been suffering from Alzheimer's have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi.

This is the second case where old age people have recovered from the virus in Delhi. Last week a 106-year-old man, who would have been just four at the time of Spanish flu in 1918, also recovered from Covid-19. His son, who is in his 70s, along with other family members also recovered from the virus.

Doctors at a city hospital where the elderly couple were treated said that their recovery from COVID-19 in the face of high mortality rate in the older population globally due to the infection is a ray of hope to other patients.

On May 25, the 87-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after fracturing her hip, and she was advised immediate hip replacement surgery.

Before the surgery, she was tested for COVID-19 and was found positive. Following this, her family too underwent tests and her husband was found to have contracted the viral disease.

But the couple defied all the odds and recovered from the virus and was discharged after testing negative.

With Inputs from PTI

