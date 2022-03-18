Around 900 trees are likely to be cut to widen a 5-km stretch of one of the busiest roads in Indore – the cleanest city of India, a civic official told PTI news agency. According to Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) garden officer Chetan Patil, 10% of these trees, including neem and peepal, would be uprooted by machines and transplanted elsewhere using a special technique.

He said a stretch of around 5-km road from Bhanwarkuan crossing to Tejaji Nagar on the Indore-Khandwa road is proposed to be widened.

The official said nearly 900 trees on both sides of this busy road have been identified for felling to facilitate the widening work. Patil said only 10% of these trees would be transplanted elsewhere , and the remaining trees, belonging to wild species, are not suitable for relocation. He said transplanting a big tree costs around ₹20,000.

