900 trees proposed to be cut to widen road in Indore

900 trees proposed to be cut to widen road in Indore1 min read . 01:35 PM IST
Only 10% of the trees would be uprooted by machines and transplanted elsewhere using a special technique
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Only 10% of the trees would be uprooted by machines and transplanted elsewhere using a special technique
Around 900 trees are likely to be cut to widen a 5-km stretch of one of the busiest roads in Indore – the cleanest city of India, a civic official told PTI news agency. According to Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) garden officer Chetan Patil, 10% of these trees, including neem and peepal, would be uprooted by machines and transplanted elsewhere using a special technique.
Around 900 trees are likely to be cut to widen a 5-km stretch of one of the busiest roads in Indore – the cleanest city of India, a civic official told PTI news agency. According to Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) garden officer Chetan Patil, 10% of these trees, including neem and peepal, would be uprooted by machines and transplanted elsewhere using a special technique.
He said a stretch of around 5-km road from Bhanwarkuan crossing to Tejaji Nagar on the Indore-Khandwa road is proposed to be widened.
He said a stretch of around 5-km road from Bhanwarkuan crossing to Tejaji Nagar on the Indore-Khandwa road is proposed to be widened.
The official said nearly 900 trees on both sides of this busy road have been identified for felling to facilitate the widening work. Patil said only 10% of these trees would be transplanted elsewhere , and the remaining trees, belonging to wild species, are not suitable for relocation. He said transplanting a big tree costs around ₹20,000.
The official said nearly 900 trees on both sides of this busy road have been identified for felling to facilitate the widening work. Patil said only 10% of these trees would be transplanted elsewhere , and the remaining trees, belonging to wild species, are not suitable for relocation. He said transplanting a big tree costs around ₹20,000.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!