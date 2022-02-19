GUWAHATI : Examination roll 9000 vacancies in the Assam Police will take place on Sunday 20 February. More than 32,000 candidates are slated to appear for the written examination. The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), headed by the DGP, is conducting the examination.

The list of eligible candidates has been revised to ensure a 1:5 ratio against each post.

A total of 32,720 candidates will be taking the examination for 9,017 constable posts which will be held at 76 centres in eight districts, an Assam Police spokesperson said.

Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said all arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the examination.

The number of eligible candidates was revised upwards after the first list did not meet the requisite criterion of calling candidates in the 1:5 ratio against each post.

The SLPRB had said in a statement that many candidates had cleared the cut off in more than one category of posts, indicating that it was the reason for the ratio falling below the announced ratio, and decided to call additional eligible candidates to take the examination.

The first advertisement for the posts had appeared on April 25, 2018, with addendum on December 19, 2019, and advertisements appeared on various dates later also.

The Board had on January 19 this year issued a notice announcing the results of Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test and asked the candidates to check their status on the website and asked the qualified candidates to apply online for the common written test on their website.

A total of 1,80,622 candidates had applied for 9,071 posts of various types of constables such as armed, unarmed, home guards, former militants, radio communications and fire and emergency services.

