90-hour work week debate: Ashwini Vaishnaw says PM Modi has set very good example; no substitute for hard work

Amid the continuous debate over the 90-hour workweek, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that there is no substitute for hard work, and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a very good example.

Vaishnaw made the remark while speaking at a summit hosted by broadcaster News18.

The Union minister was asked what his staff thinks about the idea of 90-hours a week. To which, the minister quickly responded saying that they should ask the staff.

However, when asked about his take, Vaishnaw said, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a very good example. He works very hard. When we have to take our country to a totally new level, there is no option, but to…and it's a personal choice.”

“Each one, each company, each organisation should make their choices. For me, there is no substitute to hard work,” added the minister.

The work-life balance debate reignited a few months ago after L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's views drew criticism from his remarks. Before that, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy had suggested a 70-hour workweek.

In the viral video, Subrahmanyan suggested that employees should even give up Sundays, and asks, “How long can you stare at your wife.”

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working," he added.

Earlier in January, in an interview with PTI, following the row over L&T chief's remark, ITC Ltd Chairman Sanjiv Puri had said it is more important for the workers to be aligned to the grander vision of the company rather than the number of working hours.

Earlier in December 2024, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani had remarks, "biwi bhaag jayegi (wife will run away)" if one spent more than eight hours at home.