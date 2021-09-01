91% consumers plan to shop this festival season, says report

According to the research, Indians tend to be ‘brand switchers,’ as more than half of Indians (53%) are neutral or indifferent to the brands that they purchase. In addition, six in 10 Indians are interested to learn about new brands during the festival season, with women more likely to be interested than men (68% versus 58%). This also indicates that women are more open to ads during the festive season sales and gives reasons for marketers to target women well in advance for festive sales as opposed to targeting men, who may have pre-decided needs for their shopping.