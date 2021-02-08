Subscribe
Home >News >India >91 lakh guarantees issued till Jan 25 under ECLG scheme: Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister for Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)

91 lakh guarantees issued till Jan 25 under ECLG scheme: Nitin Gadkari

1 min read . 07:31 PM IST PTI

  • 'Under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, around 91 lakh guarantees have been issued till 25.01.2021,' the MSME Minister said

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee (ECLG) Scheme, around 91 lakh guarantees have been issued till January 25 this year.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, he said during the current financial year (April-December), a total number of 31,923 units were setup under the ongoing Prime Minister Employment Generation programme (PMEGP) and 5,21,746 guarantees were issued under another ongoing scheme - Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises.

"Under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, around 91 lakh guarantees have been issued till 25.01.2021," he said.

The government has announced several measures under Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to increase availability of credit to the MSME sector which include 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loans for business, including MSMEs under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has created a Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) at Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) with a corpus of 10,000 crore.

"As on December 1, 2020, investment of Rs. 4509.16 crore has been made in 384 Start-ups," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

