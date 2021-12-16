Amid the Winter Session of the Parliament, The Centre in Lok Sabha said that 91% of Medium and Small Enterprises (MSMEs) were functional and only9% were shut to Covid-19 impact. Citing data by the National Small Industries Corporation Ltd, conducted in August last year, the Centre said the survey covered around 5,774 MSMEs in 32 States/UTs to assess the impact of the pandemic on MSMEs.

The Centre further cited National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and said that a total of 11,716 self-employed people (Business) committed suicide last year. It said that the Bureau has not categorise the suicide data by MSME business owners and entrepreneurs separately.

According to the Central government, it has taken several initiatives under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to support the MSME Sector. For instance, the government announced ₹20,000 crore Subordinate Debt for MSMEs; ₹3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs (The limit of ₹3 lakh crore has been enhanced to ₹4.5 lakh crore); ₹50,000 crore equity infusion through Self Reliant India Fund; New registration of MSMEs through 'Udyam Registration' for Ease of Doing Business; and no global tenders for procurement up to ₹200 crore.

"The Ministry of MSME also supports the growth and development of MSME sector in the country through its ongoing regular schemes and programmes which include Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises etc," the Centre added in its written response to Lok Sabha.

