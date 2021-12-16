91% MSMEs functional, 9% shut till Aug 2020 during Covid-19 pandemic: Govt

According to the Central government, it has taken several initiatives under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to support the MSME Sector. For instance, the government announced ₹20,000 crore Subordinate Debt for MSMEs; ₹3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs (The limit of ₹3 lakh crore has been enhanced to ₹4.5 lakh crore); ₹50,000 crore equity infusion through Self Reliant India Fund; New registration of MSMEs through 'Udyam Registration' for Ease of Doing Business; and no global tenders for procurement up to ₹200 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}