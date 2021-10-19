BENGALURU : The industry is witnessing a massive supply gap when it comes to data science talent, with 92% hiring managers experiencing the shortfall, according to a study on the hiring trends in analytics and data science conducted by edtech company Great Learning.

Close to half of the surveyed hiring managers consider a formal qualification / degree in data science to be essential for a career in data science. The study also finds that the lack of gender parity is an issue in the data science domain, like it is with the broader tech domain. With the hiring activity coming back to pre-pandemic levels, the report captures a number of insights on hiring trends, demand for talent, skill gaps and other challenges in hiring.

The study revealed that a wide gap exists between the talent sought by enterprises and the supply that the vast talent pool offers. Of all the hiring managers and leaders surveyed for this study, 92% confirmed that they have witnessed a wide demand and supply gap between data science talents in India.

57% believed that the gap between supply and demand exists at the entry level or fresher level while 27% of the hiring managers felt that the talent gap exists in the mid-level roles of team lead and project management, highlighting the need to upskill both early stage and mid-career professionals.

The biggest skills lacuna was identified in the area of natural language processing (NLP) by 15% of the hiring managers followed by artificial intelligence (12%), automation (11%), computer vision (10%), analytics (9%) and machine learning (7%).

“With every industry undergoing digital transformation, the demand for Data Science functions like NLP, AI/ML, big data, and automation are at an all-time high. The need of the hour is to raise our education standards and upskill our workforce to grab these new opportunities," said Hari Krishnan Nair, cofounder, Great Learning.

Bengaluru has once again emerged as the leading city for hiring talent in data science, with 54% hiring and recruiting managers selecting it as the preferred destination. It is followed by Hyderabad the emerging cyber hub with 15% hiring managers reposing their faith in the city. Delhi NCR and Pune were preferred by 9% and 6%, respectively, followed by Mumbai and Chennai, which were preferred by 5% each.

“The large gap between Bengaluru and the rest of the cities signifies the superiority of the ecosystem that consists of a skilled talent pool, cutting edge application of data science both at corporates and startups and the opportunities to work on consulting projects, and carry out extensive research in the field," the report said.

