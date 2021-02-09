Union Power Minister RK Singh today said that 93 workers of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited(NTPC) are still missing due to the avalanche caused by a glacial burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

"93 NTPC workers are missing, 39 still stuck in the tunnel, we're trying to reach them. We are planning to install Early Warning System as a precautionary measure against avalanche. Financial aid of ₹20 lakhs will be given to deceased's family," RK Singh said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The Uttarakhand glacier burst has caused an estimated loss of ₹1,500 crore at the NTPC's 480 mw Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

RK Singh visited Tapovan on Monday to assess the extent of damage at the project site, a day after the glacier burst in Chamoli district.

"The project was scheduled to be commissioned in 2023. But there is a question mark now on how long it will take to desilt it as lakhs of tonnes of silt is lying at the project site," Singh told reporters in Tapovan.

"As of now it is difficult to say when we will be able to resume work at the site and when the project will be commissioned," he said.

To a question, he said estimated losses caused to the project are worth around ₹1,500 crore.

However, the Union minister ruled out any possibility of the project being scrapped.

NTPC will install early warning systems in its projects located in hill states prone to natural disasters, Union Power Minister R K Singh said on his return from an on the spot assessment of the state-run power producer's damaged hydel project at Tapovan on Monday.

He also announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh each to the families of deceased NTPC workers in the avalanche.

"The private hydel project in Rishi Ganga was totally washed away while the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project also suffered major damage but owing to the solid structure of its barrage, the torrents of muddy water and silt could not cause much damage to villages located downstream," Singh said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via