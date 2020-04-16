Total coronavirus cases in India rose above 12,000 today after 941 new cases were reported in past 24 hours. The death toll went beyond 400 after 37 deaths were reported in 24 hours, show the latest data released by the Health Ministry released today morning. There were 10,477 active cases in the country while 1,488 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged.

Here are 10 updates:

With 2916 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra is the worst affected state. But the latest figures from Press Trust of India suggested that cases in Maharashtra have crossed 3,000 after 107 new cases were reported from Mumbai city and 19 from Pune.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said that over 68% of the COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital are of persons who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event at the Markaz Nizamuddin. Health Ministry's figures showed Delhi had over 1,500 coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus medical test equipment being procured by India from China to combat the pandemic gathered pace on Thursday as 6.50 lakh Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits have been dispatched to the country. In a tweet, India's Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri said the medical kits were dispatched early on Thursday from Guangzhou Airport in southern China.

Thousands of healthcare workers and patients at country-wide facilities of a leading private hospital network will be tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure, the hospital group said.

Healthcare workers from hospitals under Max Healthcare (18,000 workers), BLK Hospital (3,000) and Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai (3,000) will be tested over the next few weeks, officials said on Wednesday.

Six Indian companies are working on a vaccine for COVID-19, joining global efforts to find a quick preventive for the deadly infection spreading rapidly across the world, Press Trust of India reported, citing, says a top Indian scientist.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said it is deliberating upon forming a set of guidelines on refunds for flight ticket cancellations due to coronavirus lockdown.

ICMR has issued a list of 176 government laboratories and 78 private laboratories for Covid-19 testing.

Across the globe, the death toll has gone up to 1.37 lakh while total number of cases has shot up to over 20 lakh, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise, according to the Health Ministry's figures released today morning:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

Andhra Pradesh - 525

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 33

Bihar - 70

Chandigarh - 21

Chhattisgarh - 33

Delhi - 1578

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 766

Haryana - 205

Himachal Pradesh - 35

Jammu and Kashmir -300

Jharkhand - 28

Karnataka - 279

Kerala - 388

Ladakh - 17

Madhya Pradesh - 987

Maharashtra - 2916

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 7

Mizoram -1

Odisha - 60

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 186

Rajasthan - 1023

Tamil Nadu - 1242

Telangana - 647

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 37

Uttar Pradesh - 735

West Bengal - 231

(With Agency Inputs)