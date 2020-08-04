95 fresh cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 7831 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2020, 04:33 PM IST
- Total number of active cases in Sikkim stands at 483 while 299 people have been recuperated from infection so far
GANGTOK : Ninety-five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's virus count to 783 on Tuesday, a senior health official said.
Fifty-eight new cases were reported in East Sikkim district while South Sikkim registered 37 fresh infections, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia, said.
The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 483, while 299 people have recovered from COVID-19 and one patient has died of it, he said.
East Sikkim has so far registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 545, followed by 195 in South, 42 in West and one in North Sikkim districts, Bhutia said.
Sikkim has so far tested 28,091 samples for COVID-19, he added.
