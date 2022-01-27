Covid vaccination in India: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that the 95% of the eligible population has been given the first dose of the Covid vaccination.

“India has achieved the record of administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 95 per cent of its eligible population," Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said while congratulating the nation for the remarkable achievement.

In a statement, the ministry said the cumulative Covid vaccination in the country exceeded 164.35 crore doses on Thursday. More than 49 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

"India's Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 164.35 Crore (1,64,35,41,869) today. More than 49 lakh (49,69,805) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," said a release from the ministry.

Till 7 pm on Thursday, out of total 49,69,805 doses administered, 14,83,417 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, including 5,43,227 vaccination doses administered to children aged between 15-18 years. 28,94,739 people received their second dose of vaccine on Thursday.

Additionally, a total of 5,91,649 precaution doses of vaccination were administered to health care workers, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60.

To date, out of total 1,64,35,41,869 vaccination doses administered, 93,50,29,541 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, including 4,42,81,254 children aged 15-18 who received their first doses as well. A total of 69,82,07,481 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

Additionally, the total number of precaution doses of the vaccine administered in the country has gone up to 1,03,04,847.

With agency inputs

