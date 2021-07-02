NEW DELHI: In a push to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which envisages providing tap water connections to all rural households in the country, around 95% of Haryana’s rural population have got access to potable drinking water. Also, a dozen of the state’ s 22 districts have met their targets under the Mission.

The marquee scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024. Around 4.4 crore households have been provided with tap water connections since the scheme's announcement on 15 August 2019.

“After attainment of “Har Ghar Jal" status for districts Bhiwani, Sonipat and Charkhi Dadri, 12 out of 22 districts in the State have achieved the target under this mission," the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“Over 95% rural population in Haryana now have access to potable drinking water through domestic tap connection," the statement added.

About 38% of India’s rural population have been covered under the JJM, with 21.4% rural households provided with tap water connection since the launch of the scheme. Several states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Haryana, Odisha, Sikkim and Tripura have committed to provide tap water connections to all rural households in their respective states before 2024.

“The nine other districts which have already achieved the “Har Ghar Jal" target are Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Panipat and Rohtak. Apart from this, 6 out of the remaining 10 districts have also achieved more than 98 percent of the target and these 6 districts are expected to declare themselves as “Har Ghar Jal" districts shortly," the statement added.

An investment of around Rs1 trillion is to be made this year for drinking water supply in rural areas. In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

“So far, 100% target has been achieved in Goa, Telangana, Andaman Nicobar and Puducherry. Total 67 districts of the country have also been fully covered till date under this scheme," the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.