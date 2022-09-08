95 out of 131 cities show improvement in air quality: Govt data

The air quality of as many as 95 cities out of 131 cities have improved under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the Ministry of Environment informed. Varanasi recorded the highest decline in PM 10 concentration at 53% in 2021-22 compared to the baseline of 2017. The ministry data added that Varanasi's annual PM 10 concentration was 244 micrograms per cubic metres in 2017. And by 2021-22, the air pollutants declined to 144 micrograms per cubic metres.

