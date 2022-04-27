96% of adult population vaccinated with first dose of Covid vaccine: PM Modi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi informed that 96% of our adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine. On the other hand, 85% of the eligible population above 15 years of age inoculated with the second dose of the vaccine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met chief ministers of Indian states to review preparedness against another wave of Covid-19 infections as daily cases touch a six-week high.
During the virtual meeting, PM Modi informed that 96% of our adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine. On the other hand, 85% of the eligible population above 15 years of age inoculated with the second dose of the vaccine.
However, the Prime Minister said the Covid challenge has yet not been surpassed. "Despite managing the Covid crisis well as compared to the other countries, we can see cases' uptick in states now. we have to stay alert," PM Modi said.
PM Modi urged all states to get safety audits of all hospitals to prevent fire accidents amid the heatwave.
The Wednesday's meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and other senior officials from their respective ministries.
Several chief ministers, including Bihar's Nitish Kumar, Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, participated in the interaction.
PM Modi's meeting with states' CMs comes almost a week after national capital Delhi reinstated mask mandates and stepped up surveillance for new Covid variants. Earlier this month, Mumbai detected the highly transmissible XE variant. While there are no stress signs in the country’s health care system, rising infections risk thwarting the recent return to normalcy with the reopening of schools, offices, and movie theaters.
India on Wednesday added 2.927 new cases--the highest one-day jump since March 13 -- pushing the total official tally past 43 million, according to government data. Deaths rose marginally, taking the total fatalities to 523,654.
