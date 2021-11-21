This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / '96% of India’s population to be covered under CGD network after 11th rounds'
'96% of India’s population to be covered under CGD network after 11th rounds'
1 min read.06:07 PM ISTStaff Writer( with inputs from mint_print )
The expected investment because of the concluded CGD bidding rounds is nearing a total of ₹1.2 lakh crore: Hardeep Singh Puri
The latest bidding round will offer 65 geographical areas spread over 19 states and one Union territory
NEW DELHI :
New Delhi: After the completion of 11th city gas distribution (CGD) round, 96% of India’s population and 86% of its geographic area would be covered under CGD network, said petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
“The expected investment because of the concluded CGD bidding rounds is nearing a total of ₹1.2 lakh crore," Puri told investors at the Indian pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai virtually during a roadshow on Saturday, ahead of the 11th CGD round, according to a statement.
The latest bidding round will offer 65 geographical areas spread over 19 states and one Union territory, which would cover around 25% of India's population.
“Natural gas is the future, and it will be the most important component of India’s energy bouquet to realize our vision of net-zero by 2070," said Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL) in the statement.
With India pushing for a gas-based economy, 50 geographical areas (GAs) in 123 districts were offered in the 10th round. Gas accounts for around 6.2% of India’s primary energy mix as compared to a global average of 24%. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government plans to increase its share to 15% by 2030. India’s gas demand is expected to be driven by the fertilizer, power, city gas distribution and steel sectors.
India is dependent on imports for as much as 85% of its oil needs and 55% of its natural gas demand. The country’s consumption has also been 15-16% higher than the pre-covid level.
