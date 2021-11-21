'96% of India’s population to be covered under CGD network after 11th rounds'

With India pushing for a gas-based economy, 50 geographical areas (GAs) in 123 districts were offered in the 10th round. Gas accounts for around 6.2% of India’s primary energy mix as compared to a global average of 24%. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government plans to increase its share to 15% by 2030. India’s gas demand is expected to be driven by the fertilizer, power, city gas distribution and steel sectors.