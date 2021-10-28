Over 97% of those tested as part of the sixth serological survey in the national capital have Covid antibodies, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday, adding all districts were found to have a seroprevalence of more than 95%.

The people who have been vaccinated had a seropositivity rate of over 97%, while those who have not been inoculated had a seropositivity rate of 90%, Jain said.

While speaking to reporters, he said, "Women had a higher seropositivity rate than men. Those aged below 18 had a seropositivity rate of 88%, while those aged above 18 had a seropositivity rate of 97 to 98%."

The latest sero survey was conducted in the last week of September, and a total of 28,000 blood samples were collected from all the 280 civic wards.

"This was the largest sero survey carried out and 28,000 samples were collected," he said.

Sero positivity shows the presence of antibodies in samples, and the last such survey in Delhi, conducted in January, showed a rate of 56%.

While sero prevalence is usually indicative of the infection rate, reports said the high percentage in the capital could also be due to the “robust" vaccination numbers.

This is the first survey to be done after Delhi was hit by a brutal second wave of the Covid pandemic in April and May. The fifth round of sero survey conducted in January had shown that 56.13% of the people in Delhi had developed antibodies against Covid-19.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives with oxygen shortage and reduced supplies of essential medicines at hospitals adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2%, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

