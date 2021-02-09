97% people satisfied with Covid vaccination experience, says govt

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that at least 97% of the population in the country are satisfied with the overall Covid-19 vaccination experience.

On adverse events of coronavirus vaccination, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said that the national level committee on the Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) held its first meeting on 5 January.

"They discussed the eight AEFI cases," Bhushan said, showcasing a list of the AEFI cases so far -- which consists of casualty assessment, hospitalised cases, and death cases.

Addressing a press briefing, the Health Ministry officials said that India was the fastest country in the world to reach 6 million vaccination doses of coronavirus in 24 days.

Bhushan said within the country also some states have performed well while other need to improve their vaccination coverage.

Meanwhile, the Centre also said that seven states and UTs have reported no new coronavirus deaths in the last three weeks, while 15 have not registered any such fatality in a span of 24 hours, underlining that from the pandemic point of view consistent gains are being made in terms of declining new cases and casualties.

The government, however, noted that the last national serosurvey findings have shown that over 70% of the population is still susceptible to the infection.

The seven states and UTs -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Nagaland and Lakshadweep -- have reported no new Covid-19 deaths in the last three weeks, Bhushan added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via