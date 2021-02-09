Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >97% people satisfied with Covid vaccination experience, says govt
A medical worker displays a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine at the Imam Khomeini hospital in Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Iran will start its first coronavirus vaccinations this week using�Russia�s Sputnik V shot to inoculate health care workers at the epicenter of the Middle East�s worst outbreak. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg

97% people satisfied with Covid vaccination experience, says govt

1 min read . 05:55 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Health Ministry officials said that India was the fastest country in the world to reach 6 million vaccination doses of coronavirus in 24 days

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that at least 97% of the population in the country are satisfied with the overall Covid-19 vaccination experience.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that at least 97% of the population in the country are satisfied with the overall Covid-19 vaccination experience.

On adverse events of coronavirus vaccination, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said that the national level committee on the Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) held its first meeting on 5 January.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST

Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

On adverse events of coronavirus vaccination, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said that the national level committee on the Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) held its first meeting on 5 January.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST

Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"They discussed the eight AEFI cases," Bhushan said, showcasing a list of the AEFI cases so far -- which consists of casualty assessment, hospitalised cases, and death cases.

Addressing a press briefing, the Health Ministry officials said that India was the fastest country in the world to reach 6 million vaccination doses of coronavirus in 24 days.

Bhushan said within the country also some states have performed well while other need to improve their vaccination coverage.

Meanwhile, the Centre also said that seven states and UTs have reported no new coronavirus deaths in the last three weeks, while 15 have not registered any such fatality in a span of 24 hours, underlining that from the pandemic point of view consistent gains are being made in terms of declining new cases and casualties.

The government, however, noted that the last national serosurvey findings have shown that over 70% of the population is still susceptible to the infection.

The seven states and UTs -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Nagaland and Lakshadweep -- have reported no new Covid-19 deaths in the last three weeks, Bhushan added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.