GURUGRAM : Gurugram continued to bear the brunt of coronavirus on Sunday as 97 fresh cases emerged in the city.

The number of cases are continuously increasing each day. The total number of cases has now jumped to 774 including 487 active cases. In the last 6 days alone, 490 cases appeared in the city, Gurugram Civil Surgeon Dr J.S. Punia said.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Amit Khatri has imposed night curfew in Gurugram district between 9 pm to 5 am. The prohibitory order issued after the guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs for lockdown 5.0. The night curfew will remain in force till June 30.

"In case of violation, the offenders will be booked under IPC sections of 188, 269 and 270," Khatri said.

In another development, Ashok Sangwan, divisional commissioner of Gurugram range, held a meeting with representatives of religious places, restaurant and hotels in the district.

The religious representatives pointed out that as devotees assemble in places like temples, mosques and gurudwaras, there are higher chances of spread. Hence the administration must patiently analyse the situation before opening up.

The representatives of hotels and restaurants have different opinions. They advocated opening their facilities as they are facing hefty losses. They also said that every hotel and restaurant will follow strict guidelines of social distancing, hygiene and sanitation.

