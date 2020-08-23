97 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 3,223

ITANAGAR : Arunachal Pradesh reported 97 more COVID-19 cases, including 35 security personnel, pushing the state's tally to 3,223, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

The fresh cases include 24 each from Tawang and Upper Subansiri, 22 from the Capital Complex region and 16 from West Kameng, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said.

Barring seven, all of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 990 active cases after 103 people were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 2,228, Jampa said.

The state's recovery rate stood at 69.12 per cent.

"Thirty-five paramilitary personnel -- 22 from Tawang, 11 from West Kameng and two from East Siang -- are among the new patients," the official said.

Altogether 1,752 people, including 682 security personnel, have tested positive since August 1, he said. Five patients have so far died due to COVID-19 in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh has thus far tested 1,41,655 samples, Jampa added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

