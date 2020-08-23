Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >97 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 3,223
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment

97 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 3,223

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST PTI

  • Coronavirus caseload in Arunachal Pradesh has now reached the mark of 3,223 while the active cases has crossed the mark of 990
  • Altogether 1,752 people, including 682 security personnel, have tested positive since August 1

ITANAGAR : Arunachal Pradesh reported 97 more COVID-19 cases, including 35 security personnel, pushing the state's tally to 3,223, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 97 more COVID-19 cases, including 35 security personnel, pushing the state's tally to 3,223, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

The fresh cases include 24 each from Tawang and Upper Subansiri, 22 from the Capital Complex region and 16 from West Kameng, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said.

The fresh cases include 24 each from Tawang and Upper Subansiri, 22 from the Capital Complex region and 16 from West Kameng, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Barring seven, all of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 990 active cases after 103 people were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 2,228, Jampa said.

The state's recovery rate stood at 69.12 per cent.

"Thirty-five paramilitary personnel -- 22 from Tawang, 11 from West Kameng and two from East Siang -- are among the new patients," the official said.

Altogether 1,752 people, including 682 security personnel, have tested positive since August 1, he said. Five patients have so far died due to COVID-19 in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh has thus far tested 1,41,655 samples, Jampa added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated