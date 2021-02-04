97% people are satisfied with covid-19 vaccination experience: Govt data

Over 97% people are satisfied with overall covid-19 vaccination experience in the country, showed the latest government assessment system data released by union health ministry on Thursday.

The government is collecting feedback from beneficiaries a day after vaccination through a 'Rapid Assessment System' developed by National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. In this process, which started from January 17, 2021, a personalized SMS is sent to all beneficiaries a day after vaccination.

The SMS contains the name of person, dose (first/ second) and a URL for feedback. Once the user confirms for vaccination against his/her name, five questions are asked. If no feedback is received, an outbound call is made the next day for feedback. In the case of not being answered, another call is made after 4 hours to contact the beneficiary and collect feedback.

“Out of 5,12,128 of the more than 37 lakh beneficiaries who gave their feedback, 97.41% people confirmed that social distancing is being maintained at vaccination sites, while 98.43% have confirmed that they were informed about the vaccine process and given the vaccine properly," said Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary.

“88.95% of the feedback-givers confirmed that they were informed about Adverse Event Follwing Immunization (AEFI), while 97.13% confirmed that they were asked to wait for 30 minutes post-vaccination for monitoring," he said.

In the COVID immunization drive, 5912 public health care centres and 1239 private healthcare centres are being used as vaccination session sites. "As we proceed ahead, we would be involving the private healthcare sector in a much larger extent", Bhushan said.

The States and UTs that have completed the first dose of vaccination of 50% or more of their healthcare workers are Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Odisha, Kerala, Haryana, Bihar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The States/UTs that have covered 30% or less of Health Care Workers in the COVID immunization drive till date are: Sikkim, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, J & K, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur and Puducherry. “These states are given suggestions by the Union Health Ministry over video-conferences and meetings about how to increase the immunization coverage," said Bhushan.

In all, more than 43 lakh health care workers have been vaccinated till date. 96 lakh 31 thousand and 637 healthcare workers have registered in the The Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (CO-WIN) platform for vaccination. Hence, 45% of Health Care Workers have been vaccinated so far, according to the government. CO-WIN especially designed to drive the coronavirus immunisation programme in the country faced issues on the first day of the drive billed as the “world’s largest vaccination program that started on January 16th 2021.

