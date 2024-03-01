97.62 percent of ₹2,000 currency notes already returned, says RBI
RBI revealed that 97.62 percent of the ₹2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19 last year have been returned. The total value of banknotes in circulation, ₹3.56 lakh crore in May last year, has now declined to ₹8,470 crore on Feb 29, 2024.
Around 97.62 percent of the ₹2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19 last year have already been returned, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in an announcement made on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message