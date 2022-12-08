9.79 lakh vacancies in central govt departments: Jitendra Singh

9.79 lakh vacancies in central govt departments: Jitendra Singh2 min read . 06:59 PM IST
- Jitendra Singh said that there is an overall shortage of officers in the grade of section officers of central secretariat service (CSS)
NEW DELHI :Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that there are 979,327 vacancies in the central government for different posts and departments.
“As per Annual Report of Department of Expenditure, the number of vacant posts under various Ministries/ Departments of the Central Government, as on 01.03.2021, in Group A, B and C are 23584, 118807 and 836936, respectively," said Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions quoting the minister.
He added that there is an overall shortage of officers in the grade of Section Officers of Central Secretariat Service (CSS).
In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Jitendra Singh said that as of July 2022, over 8000 Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers Service (CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) officers have been promoted, and pendency since 2013 have been cleared paving way for promotions at a large scale. Only vacancies that are subjudice, are pending subject to final decision.
He said that as part of Mission Recruitment, Rozgar Mela being held across the country, over 1.47 lakh new appointees were inducted in various posts across Central Ministries / Departments / PSUs / Autonomous bodies / Banks etc., so far.
In a written reply to another question on Rozgar mela, Jitendra Singh informed Rajya Sabha that the Rozgar Melas being organized by Government of India are expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the Youth for their empowerment and participation in National Development directly.
Dr. Singh said that during the last five years, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have recommended 1,74,894 and 24,256 candidates, respectively, in Group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ services.
He said that occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process, as per the requirement of various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government. The Centre has already issued instructions to all Ministries/ Departments for timely filling up of the unfilled posts.
