9.79 lakh vacancies in central govt departments: Jitendra Singh

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Jitendra Singh said that as of July 2022, over 8000 Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers Service (CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) officers have been promoted, and pendency since 2013 have been cleared paving way for promotions at a large scale. Only vacancies that are subjudice, are pending subject to final decision.