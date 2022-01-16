Those who test positive for the disease but are asymptomatic will be kept in these separate isolation cells.
A 120-bed hospital in Tihar and a 48-bed facility in Mandoli have been converted into Covid care centres.
The jail administration said four committees have been formed to look after the infected inmates and staffers.
Social distancing among the staff members and the inmates is being maintained to the extent possible. The inmates are mostly restricted to their wards and awareness programmes on following Covid norms are being conducted regularly, the officials said.
