99% of Indian SMBs plan to offer contactless services permanently: Salesforce

More than three in five SMB leaders (62%) said their business could not have survived the pandemic using technology from a decade ago. “Tech usage has directionally increased across the board since August 2020. This shift is unsurprising after a year of remote work and digitized customer experiences. SMBs particularly rely on technology that enables both, such as a customer relationship management (CRM) system. Medium and growing businesses leverage CRM more than other businesses," the report said.

