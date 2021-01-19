9,930 candidates contesting in local body polls in Rajasthan

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 9,930 candidates are in the fray for the election to 90 local bodies in Rajasthan after the withdrawal of nomination papers, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 9,930 candidates are in the fray for the election to 90 local bodies in Rajasthan after the withdrawal of nomination papers, officials said on Tuesday.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said 2,341 candidates withdrew their names till the last date of withdrawal and 50 candidates have been elected unopposed.

A total of 18,510 nomination papers were filed by 15,101 candidates till the last date for filing nomination papers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers, as many as 9930 candidates are in the fray, he added.

Polling in the local bodies will take place from 8 am to 5 pm on January 28, while counting of votes will be held on January 31 from 9 am.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}